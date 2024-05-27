Kerala: Woman Under Treatment For Food Poisoning After Eating 'Kuzhimandhi' Dies In Thrissur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: A 56-year-old woman, Usaiba from Perinjanam Kuttikkadavu, died on Tuesday (May 28) morning at Government Medical College Hospital due to food poisoning. She had been hospitalized with symptoms after consuming 'Kuzhimandhi' from a popular hotel in Perinjanam on Saturday night. About 178 people have sought treatment in various hospitals due to food poisoning.



Several people reportedly experienced vomiting and diarrhea after consuming 'Kuzhimandhi' from Zain Hotel. While some patients have been discharged, several others are still undergoing treatment. It is suspected that the use of raw eggs in mayonnaise caused food poisoning. Food and health officials inspected the hotel and have ordered its closure.

The health department officials informed that the samples were collected from here and taken for testing.

In the meantime, three relatives of Usaiba also appeared sick, possibly from food poisoning. On Monday, they went to the local primary health clinic for treatment. However,

when Usaiba's health deteriorated, doctors recommended that she be sent to a private hospital in Irinjalakuda. Afterward, the family decided

to transfer her to the Medical College Hospital, where she passed away on Tuesday morning.