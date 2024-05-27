Al-Sisi Receives Delegation From US Congress

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi welcomed a delegation from the United States Congress in Cairo on Monday. The delegation, comprising members from both the Democratic and Republican parties, was led by Senator Jerry Moran, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. The meeting also included the presence of Abbas Kamel, Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service.

According to the presidential spokesperson, the US delegation emphasized that their visit was of special significance, reflecting their country's commitment to the strategic partnership with Egypt. They acknowledged Egypt's vital role as a pillar of regional stability.

Furthermore, the delegation expressed appreciation for Egypt's efforts in promoting peace and security in the region. They highlighted Egypt's active role in seeking a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, facilitating exchanges of captives, hostages, and prisoners, and providing substantial humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

During the meeting, President Al-Sisi engaged in an in-depth discussion about the overall regional situation. He underscored the urgency of intensifying efforts to contain the conflict and halt the ongoing humanitarian crisis faced by the people of Gaza. Additionally, he raised concerns about the repercussions of Israeli military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah, emphasising both the humanitarian and security implications.

President Al-Sisi also stressed the importance of serious international engagement in implementing a two-state solution, under resolutions of international legitimacy. Such a path, he asserted, would lead to justice, peace, and security for all the peoples of the region.







