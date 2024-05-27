Czech President Arrives In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 27 (Petra) -- President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel arrived in Amman on Monday evening for a three-day visit to the Kingdom, during which he will meet with His Majesty King Abdullah II.
During the visit, the Czech president will meet with a number of senior officials and visit a set of tourist sites and hospitals, accompanied by a medical delegation that will perform surgeries on refugees at a hospital.
The Czech president was welcomed upon arrival at Queen Alia International Airport by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Al-Qaisi, head of the honor delegation accompanying the guest, Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, Amman Governor Yasser Al-Adwan, Czech Ambassador to Jordan Alexander Sporys, and embassy staff.
