Internet Day In Buenos Aires: Current Status And Future Outlook

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Internet Day in Buenos Aires: Current Status and a Glimpse of the Future

As part of Internet Day organized by CABASE in Buenos Aires on May 16 and 17, celebrating Internet and Connectivity Day in our country, I was pleased to participate in the opening panel. The discussion revolved around the reality of the sector not only in Argentina but also in Latin America and the world.











The event attracted great attention, being the first one after the change of national authorities. In his opening speech, Ariel Graizer, president of CABASE, emphasized:“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Internet has clearly proved to be a fundamental tool for production, work, education, and leisure of the population. As such, it is a strategic industry that requires conditions promoting its development, replacing excessive regulations and a tax burden that acts as a brake on the deployment of new networks and the possibility of achieving universal connectivity.





Regulatory simplification and the reduction of the tax burden are necessary tools for SMEs and cooperatives-who face the challenge of building and maintaining a robust, scalable, and sustainable Internet infrastructure-to bring Internet to every corner of our vast geography.” The event was attended by new sectorial authorities of the national government, who were in tune with the Chamber's proposals.





For my part, I focused on taking a quick tour, from the old 56k modems to what we at Frost & Sullivan believe will be the near future: a world with zero latency. Connectivity will exist but will be invisible, posing a huge challenge for all Internet providers (most of those in the audience).





The main drivers leading us to this scenario, which involves instantaneous data sharing between people, devices, and systems, are: 5G/6G, IoT, Edge Computing, fiber optics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.





The impacts we will see include:



Efficiency

Innovation

User experience

Security Communication





Of course, there are challenges in many areas, mainly regulatory, technical, and economic issues. But since the best way to predict the future is to create it, we must get down to work to make this zero-latency future a reality, enhancing the benefits for all.





About Ignacio Perrone





Ignacio Perrone is an industry expert with more than 15 years of experience in the ICT sector. Perrone currently serves as Digital Transformation Industry Manager at Frost & Sullivan in Latin America, with an expertise that encompasses Telecom and IT services, IoT vertical markets, enterprise mobility, M2M and VAS. In addition to its client-facing role, Perrone also participates in the most important events in the region as speaker, moderator and panelist, and contributes to Latin American and international media vehicles with articles and industry-related statements.

