Al Khater Meets Palestinian Ministers Discuss Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met today, in Brussels, with Palestinian Minister of Finance HE Omar Al-Bitar, Palestinian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation HE Wael Zakout, and Palestinian Minister of State for Relief Affairs HE Basel Nasser, on the sidelines of the Meeting of International Partners in Palestine.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Strip. They also discussed the humanitarian needs in Gaza and the West Bank.

During the meeting, HE Minister of State for International Cooperation stressed the State of Qatar's support for the new Palestinian government, expressing Qatar's condemnation of the Israeli decision to freeze Palestinian funds.

Her Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's condemnation, in the strongest terms, of the Israeli bombing that targeted a camp for displaced people in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, causing the death and injuries of dozens of Palestinians.

Her Excellency also emphasized the need to resume the political process on the basis of international law, equality and justice, and to involve the Palestinian people in all future discussions and decisions.

For their part, the Palestinian Ministers reviewed the features of reform plans in the economic, social and relief fields in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.