Ancelotti Highlights Dortmund's Commitment In Champions League Final

Madrid, May 27 (IANS) Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti warned that Borussia Dortmund will be worthy rivals for the La Liga champions in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final, but highlighted the mentality his side has on big occasions. Real Madrid is the most successful side in Continental competitions and will be vying for their 14th title this season.

Speaking on the official press day in Madrid before Saturday's final, Ancelotti said Dortmund were "a rival who deserved to reach the final after beating high-quality teams, such as Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain."

"I'm convinced that we must suffer, fight, and fight," he said, adding that Dortmund were "very quick in the transition" and had "attitude and commitment." "What caught my attention the most was their attitude, that desire to reach the final. It is what stands out the most and what worries us the most," said Ancelotti.

"We are very clear who Borussia Dortmund is they have experience, and they are a team with merit," insisted the Italian.

Real Madrid have won their last seven Champions League finals, with their last defeat in a final back in 1981, and Ancelotti focused on the balance of experience and youth in the dressing room, reports Xinhua.

He pointed out that younger players such as Rodrygo and Vinicius "are beginning to take more responsibilities."

"Many young people have arrived with technical quality but in addition to that they have understood what Madrid means," he said, before ending up expressing his wish that the retiring Toni Kroos could end his career at the club by lifting the title.