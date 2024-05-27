Capacity utilization rate for Turkey's manufacturing industry drops in May

(MENAFN) The capacity utilization rate for Turkey's manufacturing industry experienced a marginal decrease of 0.4 percentage points, to settle at 76.6 percent in May compared to April, as revealed by the latest survey conducted by the Turkish Central Bank.



Diving into the specifics, the data highlighted that the highest utilization rate, at 76.6 percent, was observed in the production of investment goods, while the lowest rate, at 73.5 percent, was recorded in the manufacturing of non-durable consumer goods.



Analyzing further by sector, the survey unveiled that the manufacture of paper products registered the highest capacity usage, to stand at 83.5 percent. On the other hand, the production of leather goods reported the lowest capacity utilization rate, at 64.8 percent.



It's important to note that these figures are derived from responses collected through a business tendency survey conducted among local units operating within the manufacturing sector. In total, 1,777 companies participated in the survey for the current month.



The Turkish Central Bank emphasized that the data presented in the survey does not necessarily reflect the views or predictions of the bank but rather provides insights into the current state of capacity utilization within the manufacturing industry.

