Ministry Of Labor Concludes Training Course To Qualify People With Disabilities For Employment In Private Sector

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labor's Qualifying Skills Development Department concluded the training course on qualifying and developing the entrepreneurial potential of people with disabilities, which was organized in cooperation with Qatar Career Development Centre (QCDC) and as part of the "Empower Ability" Entrepreneurship Edition program.

By providing demonstrations, practical applications, and career guidance, the training course aimed at empowering people with disabilities, give them the essential skills for entrepreneurship, help them turn their innovative ideas into successful ventures, improve cooperation and communication among participants, mentors, and industry experts, and highlight the talents and contributions of disabled people to promote inclusivity and diversity in entrepreneurship.

The training course is a component of the "Empower Ability" program, which is in line with the Ministry of Labor's objective to enhance the skills of the national workforce. This involves empowering individuals with disabilities, offering professional training, helping secure appropriate jobs, promoting independence, and aiding their integration into the workforce of private sector companies and institutions. This effort supports the Third National Development Strategy's goal of boosting Qatari representation in both the private and public sectors.

The Ministry of Labor and the Qatar Career Development Centre (QCDC) have recently entered into an agreement to provide vocational training for people with disabilities, facilitating their employment across various economic sectors.

Director of Qualifying Skills Development at the Ministry of Labor Abdulrahman Telfat, and Director of Programs and Professional Services at QCDC Saad Abdulla Al Kharji, presented certificates of recognition to participants who achieved the course requirements and standards. The program concluded with a display of student projects, and acknowledgment of volunteers and some program supporters.