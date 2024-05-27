Dubai Foundation for Women and Children launches positive parenting training guide

(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE - Dubai, May 23, 2024

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has unveiled a new training guide as part of its "Positive Parenting" programme, reinforcing its commitment to fostering robust family relationships and adhering to its social responsibilities in line with Dubai Social Agenda 33. The initiative will cement the foundation's dedication to prioritizing family welfare and nurturing a healthy, cohesive family environment.

The comprehensive training guide consists of 12 sessions designed to address various aspects of positive parenting. It includes sessions on the fundamentals of positive parenting and its outcomes, communication strategies, and positive interaction with oneself and children.

The guide also covers enhancing children's success at school, understanding the developmental needs of children during childhood and adolescence, and strategies for managing behavioural challenges. Additional topics include caring for talents and excellence, adapting positively to parental pressures, and handling family challenges, particularly in socialisation and coping with peer pressure.

Designed based on the latest research from psychology, education, and neuroscience, the programme is tailored for parents, educators, and professionals interested in honing their positive parenting skills. It offers a thorough exploration of the nuances of positive parenting compared to traditional methods, equipping trainees with tools to navigate the challenges often encountered in its application.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, emphasized that the launch of the positive parenting guide is a step in the right direction towards providing parents with the necessary support and guidance in their educational journey.

“We look forward to fostering comprehensive development and positive transformation within societies, given that parents play a pivotal role in shaping a conscious and balanced generation.”

Al Mansouri added that the guide sets a comprehensive and integrated roadmap. It aims to strengthen the positive relationship between parents and their children while enhancing effective communication skills and promoting constructive conflict management.

Her Excellency emphasized that the guide plays a crucial role in fostering positive interactions between parents and children. It offers effective strategies to enhance communication skills, teaching parents techniques such as speaking kindly, listening attentively, and providing emotional support.

Moreover, it equips parents with tools to manage conflicts constructively, reducing tensions within families and promoting harmony and understanding. Additionally, the guide aims to instill values of respect, tolerance, and responsibility in children, fostering the development of a positive personality. Ultimately, it seeks to contribute to the creation of a society grounded in human dignity and moral values.







