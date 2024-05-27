France's Anti-Azerbaijan Campaign To Not Remain Unanswered, Azerbaijan MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Not only did France fail to offer an apology for suchirresponsible and unacceptable remarks, but it also expanded thesmear campaign against Azerbaijan in "Le Point" and other localFrench media outlets.
Azernews reports, citing the Aykhan Hajizade,Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as he answered tothe local media inquiry concerning France's reference to Azerbaijanas a“dictatorship”.
Anti-Azerbaijan campaign waged by France under the veil of“democracy” aims to to cover up the shortcomings of this country'sforeign policy.
At the same time, while France is attempting to teach“democracy” to the world, its actions, such as abuses ofinternational law, neo-colonial policy, racism, discrimination,Islamophobia and human rights restrictions are well-known, before calling Azerbaijan a“dictatorship”, France woulddo well to take note of its actions.
France can be sure that the anti-Azerbaijan campaign, thederogatory remarks and provocations will not remain unanswered.
