Heat wave grips northern India, temperatures soar near 50 degrees Celsius

(MENAFN) In recent days, temperatures in northern and northwestern regions of India have soared close to 50 degrees Celsius, prompting concerns about the severe heat wave gripping the area. As a precautionary measure, schools in Gurugram city, located adjacent to Delhi, have been closed for the next five days. The decision was made in response to the extreme weather conditions and to ensure the safety of students.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the intense heat wave is affecting several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and western parts of Uttar Pradesh. Meteorologists predict that these sweltering conditions are likely to persist for the next few days, exacerbating the discomfort experienced by residents in the affected areas.



In Gurugram, a city situated within the state of Haryana but adjoining Delhi, schools up to the eighth standard have been temporarily shut down as a preventive measure. This action aims to shield children from the harsh weather conditions and prevent any potential health risks associated with prolonged exposure to extreme heat. The decision underscores the authorities' commitment to prioritizing the well-being of students amid challenging climatic conditions, highlighting the importance of proactive measures to safeguard public health during periods of extreme weather.

