Rajpal Yadav: Have Always Sought To Choose Films That Fill The Heart With Joy

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is all set for his next project titled 'Maktoob', said he has a bend towards films that fill the heart with joy and leave viewers inspired.

Rajpal said in a statement: "I have always sought to choose films that fill the heart with joy. As an actor, there is nothing more fulfilling than being part of projects that leave viewers inspired and thoughtful.”

Talking about his upcoming film 'Maktoob', which is directed by Palaash Muchhal, the actor said it marks his third collaboration with the filmmaker, following 'Ardh' and 'Kaam Chalu Hai', the latter having just premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Rajpal said: " 'Maktoob', my third collaboration with the immensely talented Palaash Muchhal, is a film that delves into the lives of nine remarkable, specially-abled children. I'm extremely excited about it, and I can't wait to know the audience's response to 'Maktoob' post-release."

'Maktoob' explores the lives of nine specially-abled children, showcasing their unique stories and indomitable spirit.

Known for his perfect timing in humour, Rajpal had his breakthrough performance in Ram Gopal Varma's 'Jungle', in 2000, where he played a negative role.

His other work includes 'Ek Aur Ek Gyarah', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Waqt: The Race Against Time', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Partner', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise, 'Hungama', 'Garam Masala', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Bhagam Bhag' and 'De Dana Dan' to name a few.