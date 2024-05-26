China, US, India, France Compete For Sri Lanka's Graphite Deposits

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, May 27 (Daily Mirror) – In another example of the global spotlight on Sri Lanka's strategic assets and resources, China, India, the United States and France are in a competition to secure investments in the country's graphite sector.

This is in addition to Canadian and Australian companies involved in the industry at the moment.

According to experts, Sri Lanka has high-quality vein graphite in rich deposits.

Asked for a comment in this regard, Director General of the Geological and Mines Survey Bureau Prof. Ranjith Premasiri confirmed that companies from India and China are among the foreign investors interested in this sector in Sri Lanka at the moment.

“We must see who is doing maximum value addition and who is using these for advanced Industrial applications. Also, we have over 3,000 abandoned pits in most parts of the country. So we can demand it,” he said.

Recently, an initial discussion was conducted between officials from the Indian Government and the Bureau to see the possibilities of developing the graphite industry in the country. During the discussion, it has mainly been discussed to collaborate on developing exploration and mining technologies, such as the use of advanced airborne geophysical exploration techniques for exploring vein-type graphite deposits in Sri Lanka. The two parties considered about maximum value addition of graphite to use in modern industries and the possibility of starting graphite-based industries such as EV batteries and lubricants.