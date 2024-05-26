Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Opens Headquarters Of Qatar's Consulate General In Erbil

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Erbil: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi opened on Sunday the headquarters of the Consulate General of the State of Qatar in the city of Erbil in the sisterly Republic of Iraq.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq HE Masrour Barzani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Iraq HE Sultan bin Mubarak Al Kubaisi, Consul General of the State of Qatar in Erbil HE Hussein bin Ali Al Fadala, and the accompanying delegation.