PM Modi Chairs Meeting To Review Response & Preparedness For Cyclone Remal

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting at his residence here with senior officials to review response and preparedness for Cyclone Remal which is expected to make landfall around midnight.

Cyclone Remal, anticipated to cross the coast on Sunday midnight, is expected to make landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh and intensify into a severe cyclone.

During the meeting, PM Modi was briefed that the National Crisis Management Committee is in regular touch with the West Bengal government, a PMO statement noted.

The Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, DG NDRF, DG, IMD and Member Secretary, NDMA were also present at the meeting.

All fishermen have been advised not to venture into Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

Around one lakh people are being moved to safer places.

Meanwhile, IMD is also extending information support to Bangladesh with regular updates.

PM Modi said the Ministry of Home Affairs should monitor the situation and take a review after the landfall of the cyclone in order to extend necessary assistance for restoration.

The Prime Minister has instructed that apart from 12 NDRF teams that have already been deployed in West Bengal and one in Odisha, more teams be kept on standby which can move within one hour.

As per IMD forecasts, the cyclonic storm is also likely to cause rainfall in West Bengal and northeastern States.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the Kolkata airport has temporarily suspended flight operations. Besides, the Railways also cancelled several trains.

The Indian Navy earlier on Sunday said that it has initiated preparatory actions, following existing Standard Operating Procedures, to mount a credible Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) response in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.

The situation is being closely monitored at Naval Headquarters, with preparatory actions being undertaken by the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters.

Two ships equipped with HADR and medical supplies are ready for immediate deployment to ensure the safety and welfare of the affected populace.

Additionally, the Naval aviation assets, including Sea King and Chetak helicopters as well as Dornier aircraft, are also on standby for rapid response.

Specialised diving teams with equipment have been stationed in Kolkata to provide prompt assistance. Further diving teams with necessary equipment are on standby in Visakhapatnam, prepared for quick deployment if needed.

Two Flood Relief Teams, along with HADR and medical supplies, are being positioned in Kolkata.

"The Indian Navy remains vigilant and is closely monitoring the evolving situation to provide immediate and effective assistance in the wake of Cyclone Remal," the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.