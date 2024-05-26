Golf: Scheffler Hauls Himself Into Contention With 63, Lies Second At Charles Schwab

(MENAFN- IANS) Texas (USA), May 26 (IANS) Scottie Scheffler is back in contention as he shot 7-under 63, his best round of the week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Now at 10-under, he is second but four shots behind leader Davis Riley (66) who is 14-under.
Scheffler made a great charge at the end. He birdied 15-16-17 and pulled closer to Riley.
Riley shot a 4-under 66 at Colonial Country Club, setting up the Sunday question of whether he can hold off world No. 1 Scheffler for his first solo victory. Riley was at 14-under 196.
Scheffler is second alone at 10-under. He has played his last 41 holes in 13-under since his first triple-bogey of the year in the first round.
Pierceson Coody and Hayden Buckley were a stroke behind Scheffler after 69s.
Tony Finau was alone in sixth at 7-under after a 68. Collin Morikawa (67), who played in the final group at the Masters and the PGA Championship this year, was at 6-under. Morikawa was tied with three others, including Keegan Bradley.
The top Asian was Sungjae Im (70) at 6-under and Tied-seventh, while Tom Kim (690 was 5-under and T-11.
MENAFN26052024000231011071ID1108258837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.