Golf: Scheffler Hauls Himself Into Contention With 63, Lies Second At Charles Schwab

(MENAFN- IANS) Texas (USA), May 26 (IANS) Scottie Scheffler is back in contention as he shot 7-under 63, his best round of the week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Now at 10-under, he is second but four shots behind leader Davis Riley (66) who is 14-under.

Scheffler made a great charge at the end. He birdied 15-16-17 and pulled closer to Riley.

Riley shot a 4-under 66 at Colonial Country Club, setting up the Sunday question of whether he can hold off world No. 1 Scheffler for his first solo victory. Riley was at 14-under 196.

Scheffler is second alone at 10-under. He has played his last 41 holes in 13-under since his first triple-bogey of the year in the first round.

Pierceson Coody and Hayden Buckley were a stroke behind Scheffler after 69s.

Tony Finau was alone in sixth at 7-under after a 68. Collin Morikawa (67), who played in the final group at the Masters and the PGA Championship this year, was at 6-under. Morikawa was tied with three others, including Keegan Bradley.

The top Asian was Sungjae Im (70) at 6-under and Tied-seventh, while Tom Kim (690 was 5-under and T-11.