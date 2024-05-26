Pakistan Mandates 'Transit Permits' For Afghanistan Cargo Trucks

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The government of Pakistan has made it mandatory for trucks carrying commercial goods from Afghanistan to obtain a“Temporary Entry Permit.”

The Pakistani newspaper, Express Tribune, reported that this decision was made on Friday, May 24th.

According to this report, Afghan commercial trucks can only enter Pakistan through designated routes under previous agreements and must be registered with the Peshawar and Quetta Trade and Transit Departments to receive a“Temporary Entry Permit.”

The document observed by the Express Tribune shows that this permit has an issuance and expiration date, and must be renewed at the relevant country's transportation department.

The report also mentions that trucks carrying commercial goods from Afghanistan must have a verified copy of the vehicle owner's computerized national identity card, the vehicle's registration book, a vehicle fitness certificate, and a declaration of responsibility for the safe transportation of imported and exported goods under transit trade to obtain the permit.

This comes as Afghanistan commercial trucks have repeatedly faced stringent restrictions at Pakistan's border crossings, causing economic damage to national traders.

