President Of Mauritania Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed OuldGhazouani has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasionof Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Your Excellency and dear Brother,

On the occasion of your country's National Day celebrations, Iam pleased to express the warmest congratulations to YourExcellency, wishing to the friendly people of Azerbaijan moreprogress and prosperity.

I also reiterate to Your Excellency our keenness to continueefforts to strengthen and develop the existing cooperativerelations between our countries to serve the interests of ourfriendly peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency and dear brother, the assurancesof my highest consideration.

Your brother,

Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani

President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania