Georgian Premier accuses EU of threatening him with murder warning

(MENAFN) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has alleged that a European commissioner warned him of potential repercussions, including the threat of assassination, if his government proceeds with a law mandating foreign-funded NGOs in Georgia to disclose their finances. In a Facebook post, Kobakhidze recounted a recent phone call where the unnamed commissioner purportedly cautioned him by referencing the recent assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.



The incident involving Fico occurred when he was shot multiple times during a meeting with supporters, prompting concerns over political violence. The alleged assailant, reportedly a 71-year-old poet, has been charged with attempted murder. The episode serves as a backdrop to Kobakhidze's claims of intimidation.



Georgia's parliament recently passed the 'Transparency of Foreign Influence Act,' which requires entities receiving over 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register and disclose their donors. While the law awaits approval, it has already sparked controversy and condemnation from Western officials.



Despite similar legislation existing in other Western nations, the Georgian law has drawn criticism from both the United States and European Union, with reports suggesting possible repercussions such as sanctions. This heightened tension underscores the complexities of Georgia's geopolitical position and the challenges it faces in balancing domestic policies with international expectations.



Kobakhidze's allegations add a new dimension to the debate surrounding Georgia's foreign agent law, raising concerns about external pressures and potential consequences for the country's leadership. As the situation unfolds, it highlights the delicate balance between sovereignty, transparency, and international relations in Georgia's political landscape.

