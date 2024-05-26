Jordan Chamber of Industry highlights that agreement to simplify rules of origin between Jordan, EU has yielded only modest benefits

(MENAFN) Eng. Fathi Al-Jaghbeer, Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, has highlighted that the agreement to simplify the rules of origin between Jordan and the European Union has yielded only modest benefits, even though it has been in effect for nearly eight years. Al-Jaghbeer emphasized the urgent need to revisit and revise this agreement to ensure it more effectively supports the national industry. He called for adjustments to create a fairer and more equitable framework for Jordanian manufacturers.



Al-Jaghbeer stressed the critical necessity of conducting a comprehensive review of the agreement to unlock its full potential benefits. He recommended several key measures, including the creation of robust support programs for producers and exporters. These programs should encompass technical assistance, financial aid, marketing initiatives, and logistical support to strengthen the national industry’s ability to capitalize on the agreement.



Furthermore, Al-Jaghbeer underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation with European partners to simplify the administrative and regulatory requirements associated with exports. He advocated for efforts to build strong, enduring trade relationships with European buyers. This can be achieved by enhancing networking opportunities between local manufacturers and European buyers, participating in European trade exhibitions and events, and offering essential support and information to Jordanian exporters. Al-Jaghbeer also emphasized the need to provide guidance on the specific requirements for exporting to European markets, including certification and export procedures.



In conclusion, Al-Jaghbeer called for a strategic approach to refine the existing agreement. This approach should ensure that the agreement delivers the maximum possible benefits to the Jordanian industry by offering comprehensive support and fostering stronger trade relations with Europe.

MENAFN26052024000045015687ID1108258107