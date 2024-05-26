Houthi commends Al-Qassam brigades over heroic army conducts

(MENAFN) In a recent declaration, the political bureau of Yemen's Ansar Allah, commonly known as the Houthis, extended high praise to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military faction of Hamas, for their bold and valiant operations against Israeli forces. This accolade came in response to an announcement by Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, who outlined a significant military confrontation in Jabalya, resulting in the capture and killing of Israeli soldiers.



The politburo articulated deep admiration and backing for the Al-Qassam Brigades' actions, emphasizing their critical impact against what they referred to as the "Zionist enemy." They remarked, "We commend and bless the heroic jihadist operation carried out by the Qassam Brigades against the Zionist enemy." The Houthis underscored that these actions not only uplifted national morale but also showcased exceptional patience, resilience, and bravery, garnering global attention.



Additionally, the statement delved into the importance of these operations, portraying them as "heroic operations that kill the Israeli enemy and inflict losses on him." The politburo asserted that such actions are a justified and natural response to the ongoing genocide and atrocities in the Gaza Strip. They presented these military efforts as necessary and legitimate reactions to the severe aggression experienced by the Palestinian people.



On the night spanning Saturday to Sunday, Abu Obeida announced that the Al-Qassam Brigades executed a complex and audacious operation in the northern Gaza Strip. This operation involved direct confrontations with Israeli occupation forces, leading to multiple casualties among the soldiers, including deaths, injuries, and captures. This mission's success was hailed as a significant triumph, highlighting the Al-Qassam Brigades' prowess and determination in their struggle against Israeli military forces.



In summary, the Houthis' statement reiterated their steadfast support for the Al-Qassam Brigades and their operations, characterizing these actions as both heroic and essential in the fight against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

