Azerbaijan, Egypt Discuss Prospects Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Minister of ForeignAffairs Fariz Rzayev has met with Egypt's Minister of InternationalCooperation Rania Al-Mashat in Cairo, Azernews reports.

The sides discussed the ties between the two countries in thefields of digital development, transport, investment promotion,renewable energy, oil, healthcare, industry and construction.

Egyptian Minister Rania Al-Mashat stressed that the meeting ofAbdul Fattah Al-Sisi with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyevduring his visit to Baku in January last year, as well as thesigned documents opened up new opportunities for furtherdevelopment of cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides explored the preparation for thenext meeting of the Joint Commission on Intergovernmental economic,technical and scientific cooperation between the Republic ofAzerbaijan and the Arab Republic of Egypt. They also exchangedviews on setting up of the Egyptian-Azerbaijani Business Council,cooperation in the realms of trade, investment, pharmaceuticals,aviation and maritime transport.

The meeting also focused on an active participation of Egypt,who has successfully hosted the COP27, in the COP29 climateconference to be held in Azerbaijan this November. The Egyptianside underlined that discussions on climate finance, which tookcentre stage at climate talks in Cairo and then in Dubai, will becontinued in Baku, adding that Egypt will share its experience inthis field with Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov was alsoparticipated in the meeting.