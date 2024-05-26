Transplantation Market Set To Soar, Projected To Reach USD 34.11 Billion By 2031 Owing To Rising Demand For Organ Transplants

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Transplantation Market , valued USD 16.62 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 34.11 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2031. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for novel tissue transplantation products and organ transplantation to treat organ failure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness programs for organ and tissue donation.

Chronic Disease Surge Fuels Organ Transplant Demand

The market is primarily driven by the escalating prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer, heart disease, and kidney disease. These conditions frequently culminate in organ failure, making transplants a critical lifesaving intervention. Fortunately, organ donation rates are on the rise, with over 12,500 donors in 2020 (according to the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations ). This positive trend is expected to continue thanks to growing public awareness campaigns and initiatives.

Technological Leapfrog Revolutionizes Transplants

Furthermore, advancements in transplantation technologies are propelling market growth. Techniques like 3D bioprinting and stem cell transplantation offer promising solutions to address the current limitations in organ availability and compatibility. Key players are actively involved in launching innovative products, such as 3D bioprinted scaffolds and bio-inks, designed to revolutionize transplant procedures.

Soaring Transplant Rates and Technological Innovation Drive Market Growth

The transplantation market is experiencing a surge due to the ever-increasing number of transplant procedures performed worldwide. This rise is directly linked to the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer, kidney failure, COPD, and lupus. These conditions necessitate organ transplants as a replacement for damaged or failing organs.

For instance, data from the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration reveals that over 46,000 organ transplants were conducted in the U.S. alone in 2023.

Partnerships, Mergers, And Acquisitions Are Another Key Driver Propelling Market Expansion

In March 2023, LiveOnNY's collaboration with MediGO marks a significant step forward. Their real-time organ tracking technology promises to enhance transparency and efficiency within the entire organ donation and transplantation ecosystem. This advancement can streamline processes, potentially leading to more timely transplants for patients in need.

In August 2023, TransMedics ' strategic acquisition of Bridge to Life Ltd. bolsters their product portfolio in organ preservation and transportation technologies. This move has the potential to significantly improve organ viability during transport, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.

List of Transplantation Companies Profiled in Report:



Zimmer Biomet

Strykers

Medtronic

Novartis AG

Abbvie, Inc

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Arthrex, Inc.

21st Century Medicine

BiolifeSolutions, Inc Veloxis Pharmaceutical

Transplantation Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Product



Tissue Products

Immunosuppressive Drugs Preservation Solution

By Application



Organ Transplantation Tissue Transplantation

By End-Use



Hospitals

Transplant Centers Others

Tissue Products Dominates in the Transplantation Market

The tissue product segment is poised to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This leadership is fueled by the rising number of tissue transplantation procedures. These procedures encompass a wide range of interventions, including cochlear implants, heart valve replacements, bone marrow transplants, and orthopedic soft tissue repairs. According to the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations , a staggering 30,000 tissue donors contribute to over 1.75 million life-saving and life-enhancing tissue transplants annually.

Meanwhile, the transplant diagnostics segment is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for various transplants, including kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs, and tissues. This surge is further bolstered by advancements in transplantation technology and the introduction of innovative products by manufacturers. For instance, Bioventus Inc. recently launched a flowable bone graft substitute solution specifically designed for various spine and foot & ankle fusion procedures.

North America Retains Dominance in the Transplantation Market

North America is firmly established as the leader in the transplantation market, holding a commanding 40% share and projected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period.

The United States and Canada boast well-funded organizations and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, significant government involvement drives research and public awareness campaigns promoting organ transplantation. For instance, the National Institute of Health allocated substantial funding for transplantation research, with figures reaching USD 733 million in 2019. This ongoing financial commitment is expected to translate into increased utilization of transplants, further propelling market growth in the region.

The substantial number of patients waiting for organ transplants fuels market expansion. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration , over 106,000 individuals were on the national transplant waiting list in the US alone in February 2022. This high demand, particularly for kidneys (83% of the waiting list), necessitates increased testing, driving growth in the transplant diagnostics segment. Furthermore, with over 40,000 transplants performed in the US in 2021, the overall market is expected to flourish.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like kidney cancer further bolsters the market. As per the American Cancer Society , kidney cancer is a significant concern, with around 79,000 new cases diagnosed in the US in 2022. This high disease burden translates into a greater need for organ transplants, ultimately driving market growth.

Key Takeaways for the Transplantation Market Study



Understand the factors driving market growth, including the rising demand for organ transplants, technological advancements, and increasing awareness programs for organ donation.

Gain insights into the performance of different market segments, such as tissue products and transplant diagnostics, allowing you to identify lucrative investment opportunities.

Explore the dominance of North America and the growth potential of emerging regions like Asia Pacific.

Evaluate the impact of external factors like the Russia-Ukraine War and economic slowdowns on the market's growth trajectory. Gain insights into the key players operating in the market, their product portfolios, and recent developments through mergers and acquisitions.

