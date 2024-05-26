Additive Manufacturing Market To Surpass USD 103.67 Billion By 2031 Driven By Growing Demand For Prototyping Applications

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



Rising adoption of 3D printing across diverse industries, particularly healthcare, automotive, and aerospace & defense, integrates with relentless advancements in 3D printing technologies, is expected to Drive the additive manufacturing market. The SNS Insider report forecasts the Additive Manufacturing Market to reach a USD 103.67 billion by 2031, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 22.5% during the 2024-2031 forecast period.

Growing Demand Across Industries to Drive the Additive Manufacturing Market

Additive manufacturing empowers manufacturers to streamline prototyping, product design, and modeling, and significantly reduce time-to-market. This translates to reduced production costs, allowing manufacturers to offer competitively priced products. The versatility of 3D printing extends beyond established industries. The incorporation of 3D printing technologies in defense equipment manufacturing holds immense potential. 3D printing's ability to manufacture complex geometries with high precision at scale can significantly reduce production costs and expedite mass production of defense equipment.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, 3D Systems, Inc. launched NextDent Cast, NextDent Base, innovative printing materials, and NextDent LCD1, a user-friendly small-format printing platform. These advancements aim to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing by offering enhanced material properties and user convenience.

Autodesk Inc.'s launch of Autodesk AI in November 2023 signifies a significant leap forward. This AI technology, integrated within Autodesk products, provides users with generative design capabilities and intelligent assistance. By automating repetitive tasks and catering to user needs, Autodesk AI aims to minimize errors and streamline workflows.

Segment Analysis

By Printer Type, The Industrial 3D printers dominated the market in 2023, capturing over 74% of the revenue share. Their extensive adoption across automotive, electronics, aerospace & defense, and healthcare for applications such as prototyping, designing, and tooling is a key driver of this dominance. While desktop 3D printers were initially limited to hobbyists and small businesses, their utility is expanding into households and educational institutions for technical training and research purposes. Smaller businesses are increasingly adopting desktop printers to diversify their offerings by including additive manufacturing services. Consequently, the demand for desktop printers is anticipated to rise significantly in the coming years.

By Materials , the metal segment held the leading position in 2023, accounting for more than 52% of the market share. This dominance is projected to continue with the metal segment exhibiting the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Polymers hold the second-largest revenue share, while ceramics are poised for substantial growth. The rise of ceramic additive manufacturing (AM) techniques like FDM and inkjet printing is fueling demand for ceramic AM. This methodology empowers manufacturers to produce intricate, delicate parts with high precision and accuracy, while optimizing material usage and reducing production costs. These advantages are driving the adoption of ceramic AM across various industries.

Impact of Global Disruptions

The report acknowledges the potential disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the Impact of economic slowdown. The war has disrupted supply chains for Important raw materials and components used in 3D printers, potentially leading to price fluctuations and production delays. the economic slowdown might cause businesses to delay investments in new technologies like additive manufacturing, hindering market growth in the short term. the long-term outlook for the additive manufacturing market remains positive. The inherent benefits of 3D printing, such as design flexibility, reduced waste, and on-demand manufacturing, are likely to outweigh these temporary challenges and propel market growth in the long run.

Key Regional Developments

North America region dominates the Additive Manufacturing Market in 2023, capturing more than 34% of the total revenue. The presence of technologically advanced economies such as the United States and Canada, Integrates with a strong focus on research and development, contributes significantly to North America's dominance. Europe follows closely behind, boasting a robust manufacturing base and a growing number of companies with cutting-edge 3D printing capabilities. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and advancements in 3D printing technology adoption.

Key Takeaways for the Additive Manufacturing Market Study



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Additive Manufacturing Market, encompassing market size, trends, growth factors, challenges, and future prospects.

Industrial 3D printers dominate the market, with metals being the most widely used material. Regional dynamics play a Important role, with North America and Europe leading the market while Asia Pacific exhibits rapid growth potential.

