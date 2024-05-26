Emergency Lighting Market Size Is Surge At USD 13.25 Billion By 2031 With CAGR Of 7.91% | Rising Demand Due To Ecommerce & Urbanization

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Emergency Lighting Market is expected to reach USD 13.25 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 7.91% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Rising demand for emergency lighting systems in both residential and commercial buildings.

For instance, government initiatives like India's“Housing for All” mission are promoting residential construction, which in turn necessitates the inclusion of emergency lighting systems. Secondly, stricter government regulations regarding fire safety are pushing building owners towards implementing compliant emergency lighting solutions. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in the US exemplifies such regulatory bodies, mandating emergency lighting and exit signage in various structures. Finally, advancements in lighting technology, particularly the shift towards energy-efficient LED bulbs, are enticing consumers due to lower power consumption.

KEY PLAYERS:



Philips Lighting holding B.V.

Hubbell Lighting Inc.

Cooper Industries

Schneider Electric SE

Emerson

Legrand S.A.

Acuity Brands

Beghelli S.p.A.

Daisalux

Zumtobel Group

OSRAM Licht AG

Digital Lumens

Fulham Co. Inc.

Arrow Emergency Lighting Limited

Arts Energy Taurac







Request For Sample Report @

Installation and maintenance of complex emergency lighting systems, particularly those with central battery systems, can be expensive. For instance, a single commercial building's emergency lighting overhaul can range from $20,000 to $100,000 depending on size and complexity. To address this, some governments, like India's Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), are mandating energy-efficient solutions. This presents an opportunity for manufacturers to develop cost-effective LED-based emergency lighting with lower lifecycle costs.

Stringent government mandates, like the projected 20% rise in fire safety regulations globally by 2027 , will necessitate the adoption of advanced emergency lighting systems. Capitalizing on this, manufacturers can develop integrated emergency lighting solutions with self-diagnostics and remote monitoring capabilities. Additionally, integrating smart technologies like Li-Fi can transform emergency lights into data transmitters during outages, forcing improved building safety and operational efficiency. Governments like those in Singapore and South Korea are already investing in Li-Fi infrastructure, creating a fertile ground for pilot projects and market expansion.

M arket Segments :

By Power System



Self-Contained

Central Hybrid

By Battery Type



Ni-Cd

Ni-MH

LiFePO4 Lead-Acid

By Light Source



Fluorescent

LED

Incandescent

Induction Others (High Intensity Discharge, Cold Cathode, Halogen Lamps)

By Offering



Hardware

Software Services

By Application



Residential

Commercial

Industrial Others (Railways, Aircraft, Ships)

The commercial sector, projected to capture roughly 40% of the market, prioritizes code compliance and large-scale installations. This includes exit signs, path lights, and anti-panic systems for buildings like offices, shopping centers, and hospitals.

Residential applications, encompassing single-family homes and apartments, hold a steady market share of around 20%. Here, focus lies on self-contained units and exit signs for safe egress during power outages. Conversely, Industrial applications, anticipated to hold a 30% share, demand strong lighting solutions for factories, warehouses, and hazardous environments. Explosion-proof fixtures and emergency task lighting are crucial in these settings.

Do you have any Questions Ask Now :

The North American emergency lighting market is expected to grow at an intense level, driven by a several of factors.

Stringent government regulations, particularly in fire safety codes like the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) 101 Life Safety Code in the US and the National Building Code of Canada (NBC) , mandate the installation and maintenance of emergency lighting systems in various commercial and residential buildings. This, coupled with growing infrastructure development and increasing public awareness regarding fire safety, is increasing market expansion.

Leading manufacturers like Honeywell and Eaton are capitalizing on this trend by offering innovative, energy-efficient LED-based emergency lighting systems, further promoting market growth. This regional analysis highlights a dynamic market shaped by regulation, public awareness, and technological advancements.

Key Takeaways



The affordability of LED technology, known for its efficiency and long lifespan, is making emergency lighting more accessible. But innovation isn't just about bulbs. Smart emergency lighting systems with remote monitoring, self-testing capabilities, and centralized control are gaining traction, offering improved building management and safety.

The industrial sector is expected to be the dominant user, with commercial and residential applications following suit. This growth reflects a rising awareness of the critical role emergency lighting plays in ensuring safety during power outages and emergencies, guiding occupants towards exits and preventing panic. As technology continues to evolve and safety regulations tighten, the emergency lighting market is poised for a bright future.

Buy Single User PDF @

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisEmergency Lighting Market Segmentation, By Power SystemEmergency Lighting Market Segmentation, By Battery TypeEmergency Lighting Market Segmentation, By Light SourceEmergency Lighting Market Segmentation, By OfferingEmergency Lighting Market Segmentation, By ApplicationRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

About U s :

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Read our other Energy & Power Related Reports