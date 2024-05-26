Smart Home Market Expands As Consumers Adopt Iot Devices For Enhanced Convenience, Security, And Energy Efficiency

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)

Smart Home Market Report Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Smart Home Market size was valued at USD 80.19 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 354.1 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

The smart home market is expanding rapidly, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for convenience, heightened security, and greater energy savings. People are gravitating towards intelligent devices that not only automate everyday but also enrich their lives with simplicity and a sense of security through advanced security systems. Home automation systems can now incorporate a diverse array of lighting options like dimmers, timers, and various sensors, providing users with exceptional control and personalization. The advent of lighting control systems with inherent data connectivity also does away with the need for additional protocols, streamlining the setup process and boosting functionality. This innovation is anticipated to substantial demand for intelligent lighting solutions, opening up profitable avenues for those in the market. The flawless integration provided by IoT technology in connected lighting systems paves the way for numerous possibilities, including data exchange, contextual services, and harmonization with other smart home technologies. The convergence of IoT and seamless connectivity is set to transform the smart home sector, fostering the creation of cutting-edge solutions and propelling market expansion.

Get a Report Sample of Smart Home Market @

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are Siemens AG, Amazon, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Google Nest, Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, LG Electronics, Inc., Assa Abloy AB, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Delta Controls, Sony Group Corp, Crestron Electronics, Philips Lighting B.V., Honeywell International, Inc., ABB, Ltd., and others.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Smart Home Market Growth

While the smart home market has been experiencing rapid growth in recent years, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted the global supply chain, impacting the production and distribution of smart home devices. The major challenge faced by the market is the shortage of electronic components, primarily sourced from China. Trade restrictions and sanctions imposed on Russia have hampered access to these components, leading to production delays and increased costs. This disruption has resulted in a slowdown in market growth, as consumers become hesitant to invest in potentially unreliable devices with inflated prices.

The war has also influenced consumer behavior and buying patterns within the smart home market. According to IDC, the conflict is expected to result in a global ICT spending loss of $5.5 billion in 2022. With heightened security concerns arising from the ongoing conflict, consumers are prioritizing safety and security solutions. This has led to a surge in demand for smart home security systems, including surveillance cameras, motion sensors, and smart locks. On the other hand, the demand for luxury smart home devices, such as voice assistants and smart appliances, has declined due to economic uncertainty and financial constraints.

-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-103455" src="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Smart-Home-Market-1024x536.jpg" alt="Smart Home Market Report" width="640" height="335" srcset="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Smart-Home-Market-1024x536.jpg 1024w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Smart-Home-Market-300x157.jpg 300w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Smart-Home-Market-768x402.jpg 768w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Smart-Home-Market.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

By Product:



Light Control

Security And Access Control

HVAC Control

Entertainment Control

Smart Speaker

Home Healthcare

Smart Kitchen

Home Appliances Home Furniture

By Application:



New Construction Retrofit

By Protocol:



Wired

Wireless Hybrid

By Sales Channel:



Direct Indirect

Recent Developments

In January 2023: Schneider Electric (France) launched Schneider Home this comprehensive energy management solution provides a user-friendly app to control a house battery for sustainable energy storage, a high-power solar inverter, a smart electrical panel, an EV charger, and connected electrical outlets and light switches. This integrated approach showcases the trend towards holistic smart home ecosystems that prioritize both convenience and sustainability.

In January 2023: Apple (US) introduced the HomePod (2nd Generation) This smart speaker demonstrates the expanding functionalities of smart home devices. It allows users to monitor temperature and humidity levels with voice commands, automate routines with Siri voice assistant, and receive notifications for smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, enhancing safety and convenience within the home environment.

Ask for a Discount @

Key Takeaways



The report highlights the growing demand for smart security systems as a key driver of market growth. This trend presents an opportunity for companies to develop and market innovative security solutions that address consumer concerns.

Consumer preferences are shifting towards smart home solutions that prioritize convenience, energy efficiency, and sustainability. Businesses can capitalize on this trend by focusing on products that streamline daily tasks, reduce energy consumption, and integrate with renewable energy sources.

North America currently dominates the market, but other regions like Asia Pacific offer significant growth potential. Companies can leverage the report's regional insights to identify lucrative markets for strategic expansion. The report emphasizes the importance of continuous innovation in the smart home market. By embracing emerging technologies like AI and ML, businesses can develop personalized and intelligent home automation systems, ensuring a competitive edge in this dynamic market.

The future of the smart home market appears bright, fueled by continuous innovation and the development of cutting-edge technologies. As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) become increasingly integrated into smart home systems, users can expect to experience a more personalized and intelligent home environment. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability is expected to drive the demand for smart home solutions.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisSmart Home Market Segmentation, By ProductSmart Home Market Segmentation, By ApplicationSmart Home Market Segmentation, By ProtocolSmart Home Market Segmentation, By Sales ChannelRegional AnalysisCompany ProfileCompetitive LandscapeUSE Cases and Best PracticesConclusion

About Us

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.