Stoltenberg Warns China Against Helping Russia In Its War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned China that support for Russia in its war against Ukraine will jeopardize Beijing's cooperation with the West.

He said this in an interview with Welt , Ukrinform reports.

"China says it wants to maintain good relations with the West. At the same time, however, Beijing is fueling the war in Europe. You can't have it both ways," Stoltenberg said.

China's support is vital for Russia's war in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.

"There is a clear increase in sales of machine parts, microelectronics and other technologies that Moscow uses to produce missiles, tanks and aircraft for use against Ukraine," he said.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps accused China on May 22 of providing or preparing to provide Russia with lethal aid for use by Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

Photo: Europa Press