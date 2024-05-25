Mercedes-Benz Officially Presents The All-New E-Class In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a remarkable leap into luxury, marking a significant step forward for the intelligent business saloons landscape, Mercedes-Benz proudly introduces the all new E-Class in Egypt. The E-Class has rich a sense of tradition like no other. And foremost among its traditions is advancement, pioneering new technologies and redefining standards. With breakthroughs in connectivity, intelligence and user-friendly tech, Mercedes-Benz redefines their business icon with the all new E-Class.





The All-new E-Class lineup

The E-Class lineup presented by Mercedes-Benz Egypt includes the E300 Sport & the E300 Exclusive. The E300 Sport features the AMG line exterior and interior elements, such as the multifunction sports steering wheel in Nappa leather, the AMG body styling, 19-inch AMG light alloy wheels, the highly desirable night package, and an illuminated radiator grill for an overall imposing and robust look. The E300 Exclusive follows an elegant design path, featuring the Exclusive line design for the exterior and the interior, such as the brown open-pore maple wood centre console, 19-inch multi-spoke light alloy wheels & the classic grill design & Mercedes-Benz Star on the bonnet.







Both the E300 Sport & E300 Exclusive come with the exceptional Digital light, multicontour climatised seats, MBUX Superscreen with a 12.3 inch driver display, 14.4 central display & 12.3 inch front passenger display, Burmester® 4D surround sound system WITH Dolby Atmos, Panoramic sliding sunroof, Head-up Display, as well as active ambient light with sound visualization and a Selfie/Video camera. The E300 is equipped with the 9G-TRONIC transmission and a characterful 1,999 litre engine with EQ Boost strongly pumping out 258 hp & 370 nm of torque. An impressive powertrain, lending the E-Class a powerful & enjoyable performance. The E300 can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, up to a top speed of 250 Km/h.





MBUX Superscreen as a highlight of the interior design

Sporty, high quality, digital, these three attributes describe the interior of the all-new E-Class, a masterpiece on its own. The interior is dominated by the MBUX Superscreen, which extends from the driver to the passenger, boasting a futuristic design, high-res graphics, and the most customizable & friendly UI in the industry. New interior features include the digital vent control, active ambient light with sound visualization, and the selfie/video camera. When it comes to spaciousness, the E-Class shines with more headroom and legroom than in the preceding model.







Classic proportions and iconic lines in the exterior design

The new E-Class features a new luxurious design, oozing with confidence, desirability & presence, thanks to its bigger dimensions. Exterior design highlights include the new daytime running lights, redesigned front end with a black pannel, Powerdomes accentuate the bonnet and the flush-fitting door handles. Highlights at the rear include the LED lights with the unique star motif makes the day and night design of the rear lights unmistakable.







Driving assistance systems have been developed further

The all-new E-Class comes with a plethora of safety & driving assistance systems as standard including Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Collision preventions Assist Plus & the Parking Package with reversing camera, 360° camera and Speed Limit Assist.