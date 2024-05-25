Awqaf Officials, Staff Participate Blood Donation Drive

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs recently organised a blood donation drive that was attended by several ministry officials and staff. The drive, according to an official statement from Awqaf, was held in coordination with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) in line with Awqaf's religious and humanitarian mission and the principles of social responsibility.

