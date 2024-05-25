Summer Fashion Forecast: Ethnic Dress Designs Set To Dominate

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This summer, global cultural exchange programs will reflect very much on
India's
fashion scene, where a blend of Indian and Latin American influences will be widely visible. Expect vibrant colours and patterns alongside breathable, sustainable fabrics. Functionality and comfort will define the
season's
must-have designs. The forecasters from ICH Next had a very detailed insight on the following:
Colors:
Habanero yellow, Mexican rosa, Inca blue, salsa red, Ronga red, and orange with black. Patterns:
Kahlo florals, multi-toned stripes, Uzbek ikats, tropical mosaic florals. Fabrics:
Airy viscose, fluid modal from beech trees, handwoven slubs. Silhouettes:
Bohemian volumes, drop waist kurtas, kurta dresses, front knotted shirt dresses. Styles:
Bohemian coord sets with volume sleeves, short kurtis with trousers, simple wrap kurtis and trousers, Angami wrap skirts, Gaucho pants. Focus:
Functionality, comfort, and sustainability as consumers become more eco-conscious.
Regarding
colors, saturated brights with warm undertones will rule amid the scorching heat. You know your dress is a must-buy and in trend when you spot color combinations like Habanero yellow and Mexican rosa, Inca blue and salsa red, and Ronga red and orange with black. These gorgeous
colors
soothe the eyes while keeping you cool throughout the day.
When it comes to patterns on these colours, one can expect to see the infusion of symbolic art and craft from the region that resembles many tribal crafts in India as well. The vibrant Kahlo florals and multi-toned stripes are going to rule the season.
Uzbek ikats, where
abrbandi
masters
just
dye the warp threads to create beautiful patterns, are the secret to these gorgeous patterns, and we can expect more of them.
Tropical mosaic florals will also be trendsetters this season.
Talking
about fabrics,
the
trends will automatically incline towards breathable ones.
Airy viscose, expected to dominate the fashion circuit, is lightweight
and
smooth, glossy, making it apt for casual outings.
Fluid modal fabric crafted from beech trees is as sustainable as possible. Handwoven slubs with knots and knobbles ingrained in the fabric that further make the fabric more natural and organic too will be in vogue. While the focus will be on fluid, airy fabrics, sustainable fabrics will become the
season's
flavour, mainly because consumers are becoming more aware.
With the above
color
combinations and patterns, one can make multiple designs. However, in summer, functionality rules. The summer trends point towards silhouettes that speak a lot of Bohemian volumes.
Even as
drop waist
kurtas and kurta dresses will trend because of their functionality, one can also expect to see more
of
front-knotted shirt dresses.
Bohemian coord sets with their volume sleeves and short kurtis with trousers will also fly off the racks,
especially
because they are perfect for office wear or a lunch with friends.
Simple, linear short wrap kurtis and trousers that are ideal for work will also dominate.
Angami wrap skirts inspired by Naga tribal fashion will find their place in
mainstream
and become the
flavor
this season.
Gaucho pants, inspired by 18th-19th century South American pants,
made
of breathable and stretchy fabric and are loose at the bottom, pair up with ease with anything ethnic or western.
So, when you go shopping, remember this fashion forecast and pick the dresses that will dominate the fashion circuit.
Don't
just rely on instincts because instinct can go wrong, but a well-researched fashion forecast
can't.
Inputs from ICH NEXT,
India's
first Indigenous Forecasting Service.
