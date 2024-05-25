Since Day-Start, Russia Launches 40 KAB Guided Bombs At Ukraine - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, Russia has launched nearly 40 aerial guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and civil infrastructure. At the front lines, the number of enemy offensive and assault efforts increased to 99.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"The invaders do not stop attacking Ukrainian positions along almost the entire front line. During the day, the enemy launched four terrorist attacks on Kharkiv involving rockets and aerial guided bombs. Russian invaders hit the central park and dense residential areas with missiles, and a hypermarket - with two KAB bombs. In total, the enemy launched three missile strikes, using six missiles (the type is to be specified) and two aerial guided bombs," the statement reads.

The total number of aerial guided bombs launched at the positions of Ukrainian units and civil infrastructure since day-start amounts to about 40.

Also, by this hour, the total number of enemy offensive and assault efforts had already increased to 99.

"The largest number of clashes is recorded in the Kupiansk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhiv directions. At the same time, Ukraine's Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to exhaust the offensive potential of the Russian troops, engaging the enemy and destroying their equipment," the General Staff emphasized.

Kharkiv axis: Russian invaders continue to perform assault operations. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled six enemy attacks, and four are still ongoing.

Kupyansk axis: the Russians do not stop trying to put pressure on Ukraine's defense lines. They are unsuccessfully trying to improve their tactical position in Miasozharivka and Novoyehorivka districts. In total, the number of assaults in this area increased to 14. Half of them were successfully repelled, and seven are still ongoing.

Lyman axis: the enemy carried out five attacks during the day, one of which is still ongoing.

Siversk axis: Russian aggressors pursue their attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamyanske. The number of clashes has increased to nine. Four attacks were repelled, five more are still ongoing.

Kramatorsk axis: Russian terrorists continue to carry out assaults near Klishchiivka, Nove, Ivanivske, and Andriivka. Since day-start, 11 combat clashes have already taken place, of which one is still ongoing.

Pokrovsk axis: it remains the hottest point of the entire front line. As of now, the number of enemy attacks here has increased to 23. The invaders are trying to push through the Ukrainian defenses with the support of attack aircraft. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their ground and inflicting significant losses on the enemy force. Ukrainian defenders successfully destroyed another Russian Su-25 warplane.

Kurakhove axis: the number of clashes increased to 14. Eight enemy attacks were repelled, four are still ongoing.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy tried three times to execute assaults near Robotyne and Novoadriivka, seeing no gains.

Prydniprovska axis: on the Ukrainian bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro, the invaders increased the number of attacks to nine, but as before, none of these attempts to suppress the Ukrainian units in the Krynky area saw success.

In the rest of the axes, the situation underwent no significant changes.

