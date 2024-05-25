Massive Fire Kills 22 People, Wounds Dozens W. India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 25 (KUNA) -- At least 22 persons, many of them children, were killed and dozens of others were injured in a massive fire erupted at a game zone in Rajkot city of Gujarat, Indian police said on Saturday.

"So far we have confirmed the death of 22 persons in the fire incident" that took place at TRP Game Zone in Rajkot at around 4:30 PM local time, the Press Trust of India said quoting Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Patel as saying. The official added that the bodies are burnt beyond recognition.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the administration was ordered to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations and to prioritise arrangements for treatment of the injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and a special investigation team has been assigned to open an investigation into the incident.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others expressed grief at the loss of lives. (end)

