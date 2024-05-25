Russian Strike On Epicenter In Kharkiv: Zelensky Calls On World To Provide Ukraine With Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following the Russian attack on the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the world to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems.

He posted this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky wrote that Russia launched another brutal attack on Kharkiv – on a construction hypermarket, on Saturday, right in the middle of the day.

“As of now, it is believed that more than 200 people were in the hypermarket. All the emergency services are already on the site and providing assistance, rescuing people, and extinguishing the fire that has completely engulfed the building – 10,000 square meters. There are killed and injured people,” he posted.

He stressed:“If Ukraine had sufficient air defense systems and modern combat aircraft, Russian strikes like this one would have been impossible.”

“We need a significant enhancement of air defense and sufficient capabilities to destroy Russian terrorists. This is a task that must be accomplished and can only be accomplished together with the world. Every day, we call on the world to provide us with air defense and to save our people. Every unmade decision to support us results in the loss of our people,” Zelensky posted.

As reported by Ukrinform, at least two people were killed and 11 more were injured in Russia's strike on the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv on Saturday.