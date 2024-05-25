Czech Foreign Minister On Putin's Desire For Peace: Don't Buy Into Kremlin Fairytales

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First, Russian leader Vladimir Putin allegedly signals that he wants peace, but on the next day, he bombs a hypermarket with civilians inside.

Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky said this in a post on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"Friday - The Kremlin Tzar allegedly signals he wants peace. Saturday - Bombs a hypermarket full of civilians," the post reads.

Lipavsky also added that the Kremlin's statements should not be believed.

"Don't buy into the Kremlin fairytales. At the NATO Ministerial Meeting in Prague, I will be asking my colleagues to step up the support to contain Russian imperialism," he said.

On May 24, Reuters reported, citing Russian sources, that Putin was ready to halt the war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire that recognizes the current battlefield lines.

On May 25, Russian forces struck an Epitsentr hardware superstore in Kharkiv with two glide bombs, killing two people and injuring 35 others.