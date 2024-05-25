Dubai: Smart Police Station Branch To Be Temporarily Closed

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 5:58 PM

The Smart Police Station (SPS) in the Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA) will be temporarily closed, authorities announced on Saturday.

In a post on X, authorities asked customers to visit branches in other locations in the emirate.

Smart Police Stations are the world's only unmanned police stations where people can file a complaint, or obtain various services without the physical presence of a police officer.

The Smart Police Station (SPS) offers services in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese.

The 22 unmanned police stations are located in Arabian Ranches, La Mer, Last Exit-Al Khawaneej Last Exit-E11 (Dubai-bound), Last Exit-E11 (Abu Dhabi-bound), City Walk, Al Seef, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Palm Jumeirah, Al Muraqqabat, Dubai Police HQ, Dubai Design District (D3), DAFZA (temporarily closed), Expo City Dubai, Hatta, Al Lesaily and Al Eyaas suburban police points.

