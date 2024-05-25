Spain Demands Israeli Entity Comply With UN Court Ruling On Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid, Spain: The Spanish government demanded on Saturday that Israeli entity comply with an order by the top UN court to immediately stop its bombardment and ground assault on the Gazan city of Rafah.

It stressed that the ruling on Friday by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was legally binding.

"The precautionary measures set out by the ICJ, including that Israel should cease its military offensive in Rafah, are compulsory. Israel must comply with them," Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares wrote on X.

"The same goes for a ceasefire, the release of the hostages and access for humanitarian aid (to Gaza)," he said.

"The suffering of the people of Gaza and the violence must end."

In a case brought by South Africa alleging the Israeli assault on Gaza amounts to "genocide", the ICJ ordered Israel on Friday to "immediately halt" the ground and air offensive in Rafah.

The operations began on May 7 despite international fears for the safety of the 1.4 million civilians trapped in the city.

The Hague-based ICJ, whose orders are legally binding but lack direct enforcement mechanisms, also ruled that Israeli entity must keep open the key Rafah crossing with Egypt to allow "unhindered" humanitarian aid into Gaza.

And it urged the "unconditional" release of hostages taken by Hamas fighters during their October 7 attack in Israel.

Israeli entity responded on Saturday by bombing Rafah and other parts of the densely populated Gaza Strip.

Spain is one of the European countries to have been most critical of Israeli entity over the war on Gaza.

On Wednesday, Spain, Ireland and Norway said their governments would recognise a Palestinian state from next week.

Israeli entity summoned their envoys to "reprimand" them for the decision and on Friday said it would ban Spain's consulate in Jerusalem from helping Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli entity's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 35,857 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to data from the Gaza health ministry.