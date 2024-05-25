King Charles III Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

The King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and NorthernIreland, His Majesty Charles III, has sent a congratulatory letterto President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 –Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

As you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan celebratethe special occasion of your Independence Day, my wife and I havegreat pleasure in conveying our heartfelt congratulations to YourExcellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I value the bond between our nations, and hope that ourcountries can continue to work closely together on important globalissues, whether they be peace and prosperity, or environment andclimate change, which will benefit our future generations for yearsto come.

My wife and I would like to take this opportunity to send youand all Azerbaijanis our warmest good wishes for the comingyear.

His Majesty Charles III

King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and NorthernIreland"