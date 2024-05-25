Ambassador Pataradze Announces Tbilisi Celebrations For Azerbaijan Independence Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Georgia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners, Ambassador ofGeorgia to Azerbaijan, Zurab Pataradze, told journalists at theevent on the occasion of Georgia's Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan will be solemnlycelebrated in Tbilisi. Friendly, fraternal relations have developedbetween our countries, we are strategic partners. I wish success tothe Azerbaijani people," the diplomat said.

He noted that successful cooperation is developing betweenAzerbaijan and Georgia in all areas.

The ambassador also reported that the representatives ofexecutive and legislative bodies, business sector are taking partin today's event.