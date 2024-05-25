'GSO Green Label Requirements' Awareness Seminar Held

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation - Kahramaa, represented by Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department, and in coordination with Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology 'QGOSM' organised the GSO Green Label Requirements awareness seminar.

This awareness seminar is part of the implementation program for the Gulf Technical Regulation for Water-consumption Conservation Products. It aimed to introduce the requirements for obtaining the GSO Green Label to manufacturers, importers, and traders of water fixtures. The seminar is part of Kahramaa and QGOSM joining efforts to achieve the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030) to well-manage water resources and promote environmental sustainability.

The objective of this seminar is to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Gulf Technical Regulation for Water-Consumption Conservation Products, highlighting the strategic importance of compliance with this regulation for the private sector in GSO member states through focusing on the responsibilities and procedures required to obtain the Green Label, and also it aims to provide a detailed explanation of the Gulf Technical Regulation content, including water efficiency requirements, regulatory procedures, and classification criteria. Furthermore, it encourages collaboration between the private sector and regulatory bodies to ensure effective implementation of the regulation and provide communication channels that facilitate implementation, and it offers guidance and support to participants on how to handle challenges they may face during the compliance process.

Eng. Rashid Al-Rahimi, Manager of Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department inaugurated the seminar and welcomed the guests stressing the importance of this step to disseminate standards for water tools in all Gulf countries, including the State of Qatar, which contributes to increasing the efficiency of the domestic market by providing water tools that preserve the country's water resources and achieve their efficient use; it also contributes to standardization, facilitating the work of relevant suppliers and traders. This strategic step is in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

In his statement, Eng. Meshal Mohamed Al-Shaikh, Director of Quality and Conformity Department at QGOSM, noted the importance of QGOSM's role in achieving Qatar Vision 2030 to ensure sustainability and utilization of the State's natural resources through preparation of the necessary technical legislation. For example, the Technical Regulation for Water-consumption Conservation Products. He also clarified the tasks, competencies, and services provided by QGOSM.

The seminar was centered around five key topics. In the first topic, it focused on the importance of water conservation in the region through three angles: analyzing current and future water challenges in the Gulf region, the vital role of the Gulf Technical Regulation in enhancing water sustainability, and the impact of compliance with the regulation on the environmental and economic profile of institutions.

The second topic of the seminar discussed the Gulf Technical Regulation for Water-Consumption Conservation Products introducing the Gulf Technical Regulation and the Gulf Green Label. The third topic of the seminar discussed the rights and obligations of the concerned parties highlighting the responsibilities and rights of manufacturers, importers, and distributors; and it also focused on the requirements for obtaining the Green Label and an introduction to the supporting electronic platforms.

The fourth topic of the seminar discussed the application process and acquisition of the Green Label; the detailed procedures for submitting the application, and the process of obtaining the label through the G Mark Platform. The seminar concluded with a question-and-answer session to exchange experience and open space for participants to ask questions, discuss challenges, and provide solutions. Moreover, the seminar targeted manufacturers, importers, distributors and wholesalers, regulatory bodies and government organizations, engineers and consultants, and academics and researchers.