IPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer Fined 10% Of Match Fee For Code Of Conduct Breach

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 25 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals cricketer Shimron Hetmyer has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday night.
“Hetmyer committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding,” said a IPL statement released on Saturday.
Meanwhile, all-round duo of Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma shared five wickets between themselves as Sunrisers Hyderabad set up the title clash with Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday after beating Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs.
