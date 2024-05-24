Arab Parliament Commends ICJ Decision Against Aggression On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 24 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament welcomed on Friday the rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) demanding an immediate halt of Israeli occupation's military operations in the Palestinian City of Rafah.

In a statement, the parliament also extolled the move that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the need of maintaining Rafah crossing open to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

It commended the positions of the countries that have supported Palestinians' rights seeking to hold Israel accountable for its crimes, referring that the court's ruling affirms the dangerous situation in Gaza where citizens are facing famine.

Israeli occupation considers itself that it is above law that can not be held accountable for its crimes against Palestinian people due to the blind American support and veto used against all resolutions that condemn Israel, it stated.

The statement called on the international community and the UN Security Council as well as international parties to assume their legal

and humanitarian responsibilities and compel Israeli occupation to implement the court's rulings and respect international legitimacy resolutions and international law.

It also called for an immediate ceasefire and the rapid entry of humanitarian aid to the entire Strip to avoid further deterioration of the situation in the Strip and famine. (end)

mfm







MENAFN24052024000071011013ID1108255408