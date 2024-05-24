George Magazine Poll: What Will Determine A Free And Fair And Honest Election In Nov. 2024?

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Current Results

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- George Magazine , a trusted platform for insightful perspectives and engaging discourse, has launched its latest poll to delve into the critical question: "What will determine a Free and Fair and Honest Election in November 2024?" Through GeorgeMagazine, individuals have the opportunity to contribute their perspectives on the essential elements necessary for ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.As the nation anticipates the November 2024 elections, George Magazine is committed to amplifying public voices and fostering meaningful dialogue on issues of national importance. This week's poll seeks to uncover diverse opinions on what constitutes a free, fair, and honest election.Participants can choose from the following options:- Only if Trump wins will I consider it Fair and Honest- Complete Military Take Over of all State and Federal Elections- Elections are fair right now- No Machines! Change to Paper Ballots Only- Blockchain Voting like George Soros advocates for- Other (Leave a comment as to what your opinion is)George Magazine invites readers to visit to participate in this poll and explore previous poll results. With ongoing engagement, there is still time to vote and make your voice count on this critical issue.For more information and to participate in George Magazine's weekly polls, please visit GeorgeMagazine.

George Magazine

GEORGE Magazine

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter