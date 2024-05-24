Trustee Sale Turns Into Miracle Reversal: The Sanchez Family Reclaims Their Home

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) From Despair to Victory: How the Sanchez Family Reclaimed Their Home with the Help of Non-Profit Advocates

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The nightmare of losing their cherished home turned into a tale of potential triumph for the Sanchez family, thanks to the unwavering support and expertise of the Non-Profit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. Experiencing foreclosure and facing eviction, the Sanchez family found themselves in unfamiliar legal territory. However, with the guidance of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, they navigated through their rights and emerged victorious.On March 18, 2024, the Sanchez family's $1.5 million home was auctioned off, leaving them devastated. Unaware of their legal options as a minority family, they were blindsided by the events that followed. A knock on their door and a three-day notice to vacate on April 12, 2024, sent shockwaves through their lives.It was during this trying time that the Non-Profit Alliance of Consumer Advocates stepped in. Their professional team of experts, including Ms. Dee Ann Williams, Mr. Alfredo Carrillo, Ms. Cynthia Guzman, and Ms. Cynthia Abela, worked tirelessly to educate and empower the Sanchez family. Together, they uncovered mortgage lenders violations of federal and state laws, and regulations that led to the rescission of the completed foreclosure Trustee Sale.The Sanchez family received the news of the reversal on April 29, 2024, in a written communication from the mortgage investor's attorney. Justice had been served, and the Sanchez family's home was rightfully returned to them, where they had built a lifetime of memories, including caring for their beloved Maria F. Resendez, who passed away in 2020.Ruben Sanchez, an experienced Licensed real estate broker and HVAC-plumbing contractor, expressed his gratitude, stating, "The support and guidance of the Non-Profit Alliance of Consumer Advocates were instrumental in reclaiming our home. We urge anyone facing foreclosure or eviction to reach out to them immediately for peace of mind and expert assistance."The Sanchez family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the Non-Profit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and their dedicated team for their commitment to justice and their unwavering support throughout this ordeal.

