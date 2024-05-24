Rajasthan's Phalodi Sizzles At 49 Deg Celsius

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 25 (IANS) Mercury in Rajasthan smashed all records as three districts crossed the 48 degrees Celsius mark on Friday.
Phalodi recorded a maximum temperature of 49 degrees Celsius while in Jaisalmer and Barmer, it was at 48.3 and 48.2 degrees Celsius respectively.
The maximum temperatures in most parts of the state on Friday ranged between 46 to 49 degrees Celsius, said R.S. Sharma, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Jaipur.
Jodhpur recorded 47.6 degrees Celsius, Kota (46.7), Ganganagar (46.6), Bikaner (45.8), Churu (44.8) and in Jaipur, it was at 42.8 degrees Celsius.
Severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail for the next two days in the state, Sharma said.
