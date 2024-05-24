MFA Ukraine Calls On Lithuania To Increase Defense Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Deputy Minister

for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha during a meeting with the Deputy Minister

of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Simonas Satunas, emphasized the need to increase defense assistance for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , Ukrinform saw.

"Andrii Sybiha expressed gratitude to the Lithuanian side for the political support and multidimensional practical assistance provided to Ukraine to counteract the full-scale Russian aggression. He also emphasized the need to increase the volume of defense assistance to our country," the Foreign Ministry

noted.

The interlocutors discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the defense industry, joint production of high-tech weapons, including drones, as well as the repair of military equipment and conducting training missions.

The senior diplomats paid special attention to the preparation and holding of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland next month, and engaging the countries of the Global South to the event.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in mid-March, Lithuania's lawmakers called on the international community to urgently increase aid to Ukraine, as the delay in providing it benefits Russia and prolongs the war.

Photo: Ministry

of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine