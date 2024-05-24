U.S. Not Expecting Ukraine To Receive Invitation To Join NATO At Washington Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States does not expect any decisions to be made at the NATO

summit in Washington in July in terms of inviting Ukraine to join the military alliance, but there will be a substantial show of support for Kyiv.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien told this to reporters on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We do not anticipate that there'll be an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO

, but we think there will be a substantial show of support for Ukraine as it works to win its war," he said.

O'Brien clarified that this would include NATO

support in building Ukraine's future force and efforts to help the country make reforms needed for Ukraine to join the European Union and "run across the bridge to NATO

as quickly as it's able."

The NATO

summit will be held in Washington on July 9-10.

