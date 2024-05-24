Arab League Welcomes ICJ Order On Halting Israeli Occupation Aggression On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 24 (KUNA) -- Arab League's Secretary General Ahmad Aboul-Gheit welcomed on Friday the rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) demanding the Israeli occupation to immediately stop its military operations in the Palestinian City of Rafah.

In a statement issued by the League, Aboul-Gheit stressed Israeli occupation's non-compliance with the court's order means further breach of its obligations regarding the Genocide Convention.

The ruling reflects the court is convinced that the Israeli occupation does not take measures to respond to the orders and conditions issued by the court in March, he noted.

The order also shows grave risks felt by the court towards continued attacks

by the Israeli occupation on Rafah that result in forced displacement and large-scale violations, he stated.

The ruling widens international consensus circle, which rejects the Israeli occupation war on Gaza, and calls for a ceasefire and the immediate entry of humanitarian aid through all crossings to avoid famine facing Palestinians, according to the statement.

The continued attacks

by the Israeli occupation in Rafah are a crime that must be immediately stopped, he affirmed. (end)

mfm







Occupation

-Aggression-On-Rafah" target="_blank">

MENAFN24052024000071011013ID1108255020