India Showcases The Buddha As Seen By Indian Artists

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, May 24: The High Commission of India, Colombo has organized a Special Exhibition titled 'Buddham Sharanam Gacchami' showcasing works on the life of Lord Buddha by iconic masters of modern Indian art, as a part of the Buddha Rashmi National Vesak Festival at Seemamalakaya, Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

The Exhibition opened as the Buddha Rashmi Zone jointly organised by the President's Secretariat, Prime Minister's Office and Gangaramaya Temple was inaugurated by President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Ranil Wickremesinghe. The inauguration event was attended by High Commissioner H.E. Santosh Jha, senior Ministers and other dignitaries on 23 May 2024.

A highlight of the exhibition

is a digital immersive experience captivating visitors into an exploration of visual allure and spiritual essence of Buddhist art, embodying universal values of wisdom, compassion, and peace. The exhibition

was curated by the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi, India, with its first showing in New Delhi on the occasion of Vesak in May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Exhibition is open for public viewing from 23 May 2024 7pm onwards until 26 May 2024.

END