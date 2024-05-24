Israel's Katz Prohibits Spanish Consulate In Jerusalem From Providing Services To Palestinians

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network

JERUSALEM /PNN /

In response to Spain's recognition of a Palestinian state, The Israeli Foreign Minister, Yisrael Katz, has decided to sever the connection between Spain's representation in Israel and the Palestinians, and to prohibit the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from providing services to Palestinians from the West Bank, said a post on the minister's X account.

This arbitrary measure comes in the context of threats made by Israeli officials in response to the recognition of the State of Palestine by three European countries; Ireland, Norway and Spain.

On Wednesday, Katz ordered the immediate recall of Israeli ambassadors to Ireland, Norway, and Spain and their immediate return to Israel in response to the countries' decision to recognize the State of Palestine.

“This hasty step taken by these countries will have severe implications,” he warned.