Switzerland Returns Illegally Exported Cultural Artefacts To Iraq

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On Friday, three illegally exported important Mesopotamian cultural artefacts were returned to Iraq.

This content was published on May 24, 2024 - 16:54 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Interior Minister

Elisabeth Baume-Schneider handed over the two reliefs and the statue to Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister

and Foreign Minister

Fuad Hussein. Before the objects leave Switzerland, they will be on public display in Bern. The handover took place at a ceremony in Bern on Friday. Hussein will return the 1,700 to 2,800-year-old cultural artefacts to Iraq.

+'Exceptional' Bronze Age artefacts unearthed in Switzerland

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Swiss car importer ordered to pay CHF4.2 million CO2 penalty

This content was published on May 24, 2024 In finding that a car importer engaged in dishonest practices must pay a multimillion-dollar fine, the court also clarified the penalties in general.

Read more: Swiss car importer ordered to pay CHF4.2 million CO2 penalty More Swiss employment trends positive in 2024

This content was published on May 24, 2024 In the areas of service, industry and construction, more employment was seen in the year's first quarter.

Read more: Swiss employment trends positive in 2024 More One of Lake Lucerne's oldest boats now running on electricity

This content was published on May 24, 2024 At a cost of more than CHF1 million, the small ship is now able to make relatively short journeys on battery power.

Read more: One of Lake Lucerne's oldest boats now running on electricity More Large viewership tuned into controversial 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

This content was published on May 24, 2024 Switzerland was one countries boasting more viewers than ever before. A large proportion of younger viewers were also found to have tuned in.

Read more: Large viewership tuned into controversial 2024 Eurovision Song Contest More Sisters who left Switzerland to join Islamic State given suspended prison sentence

This content was published on May 24, 2024 Both women are to undergo psychiatric treatment during the probationary period.

Read more: Sisters who left Switzerland to join Islamic State given suspended prison sentence More Switzerland Tourism takes stock of three years of pandemic recovery

This content was published on May 24, 2024 2023 saw an unprecedented number of overnight guests, suggesting that the industry has been able to bounce back through additional funding, marketing and development.

Read more: Switzerland Tourism takes stock of three years of pandemic recovery More UBS mostly in agreement with tighter regulations

This content was published on May 24, 2024 The bank's CEO acknowledges that the institution is "too big to fail." There is however disagreement with certain of the proposed regulations.

Read more: UBS mostly in agreement with tighter regulations More Sharp increase in dog bite incidents recorded in canton Zurich

This content was published on May 23, 2024 Zurich veterinary authorities are at a loss to explain the rise in dog biting incidents in the canton last year.

Read more: Sharp increase in dog bite incidents recorded in canton Zurich More Swiss government opposed to CHF15 billion defence package

This content was published on May 23, 2024 The government

is not in favour of an idea to set up a special CHF15 billion fund for the army

and Ukraine.

Read more: Swiss government opposed to CHF15 billion defence package More Switzerland trails other European nations in solar and wind power

This content was published on May 23, 2024 Switzerland is at the bottom of the European league table in producing solar and wind-generated electricity.

Read more: Switzerland trails other European nations in solar and wind power

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .